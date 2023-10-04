‘Southern Charm’ Preview: Shep Calls Austen’s Close Relationship With Taylor ‘Reprehensible’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Shep Rose and Olivia Flowers try to get on the same page about the Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green drama before they have to face them again in this exclusive preview of the October 5 episode of Southern Charm. “What the hell happened?” Shep asks Olivia.

Olivia responds, “So, Taylor told me that she and Austen had a conversation about possibly being in a relationship. But the timeline of it though, Shep, is what knocked the wind out of me. This was after New York.”

Shep notes that Olivia and Austen were still hanging out at that point. “It’s just messy. It’s just not good,” Olivia admits.

Olivia explains to Shep that Taylor went to her brother to discuss a possible relationship with Austen, and Austen even talked to his sister about it. “Running it by people means there was more than just a friendship,” Shep responds.

This turn of events has completely stunned Shep. “Olivia, man, I don’t know what to say. Maybe she just needed some arms to run into. But like, for him to be those arms considering you and me is f**king reprehensible,” he says about Austen.

In the September 28 episode, Taylor sat down with Olivia to explain what happened with Austen and swore that nothing was going on between them now. “After New York, when we were both not in good places with each of our [exes] — he was not in a good place with you, I was not in a good place with Shep — but we created such a bond in the midst of that vulnerability and that just absolute brokenness and the two of us being pushed together because of our situations,” Taylor said.

In our exclusive interview, Taylor acknowledged that she had a “rough start” to season 9 because of the Austen drama. “And I’m the one to blame here,” she told HollywoodLife. Despite the brewing drama on the show, Taylor admitted that she and Olivia are on good terms now. “I think with things that transpired recently, we’ve been able to just kind of reconnect. That’s been really awesome and special and needed,” Taylor revealed. New episodes of Southern Charm air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.