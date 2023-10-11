Machine Gun Kelly Gets Charged at by Fan Rushing Stage at Event: ‘Don’t Make Me Do This’

Machine Gun Kelly leaped up as a fan ran onstage as he spoke at the Forbes “30 Under 30” summit in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, October 10. The “bloody valentine” singer, 33, was participating in a live conversation when a fan invaded the stage. As he was mid-sentence, he turned and saw the man on stage. He jumped up from his seat and had his fists balled. A wider shot then showed his security guard walking off stage while carrying the fan. Kristin Stoller, who was interviewing him, said that he handled the situation “amazingly.”

As the fan climbed up closer to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, the pop-punk star told him to stay back and get off the stage. “My man, get the f**k away from me. Yo, what are you doing?” he said. “This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.”

After a brief pause, MGK apologized for his reaction to the situation. “I’m sorry. I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past. I’m really sorry,” he said. “I do apologize for my primal reactions.”

It’s not totally clear what the man who ran on stage was trying to do or why he climbed up during the talk. Despite the shocking stage invasion, Colson is no stranger to odd live experiences or fan interactions. Back in February, he shared a clip from one of his concerts where he said he was “electrocuted,” which was why his signature bleach-blonde hair was spiking.

In July, MGK fulfilled one fan’s odd request to be punched in the face by him while performing in Mexico. A fan held up a sign asking the rocker to hit him. He asked the concertgoer why he wanted to be punched but said he’d mull it over. “I got rings on dude, that s**t’s gonna hurt. I dunno, it’s a lose/lose for me, I dunno if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider it,” he said. Eventually, he fulfilled the request.