Machine Gun Kelly Punches Concertgoer In The Face After Fan Requests It: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly specializes in making his fans happy. So when a concertgoer expressly asked to be punched in the face, the rapper, 33, happily obliged. In a video shared to MGK’s Instagram account on Monday, July 3, a concertgoer identified as Marcos Cid de la Paz was seen holding up a handwritten sign reading “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face” at the Good Mourning actor‘s concert during the 2023 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium. “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” he asked while clutching both his mic and a cigarette. “I got rings on dude, that sh***’s gonna hurt. I dunno, it’s a lose/lose for me, I dunno if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider it.”

In the next clip, having shed his sheer black shirt, the singer otherwise known as Colson Baker was seen down in the audience delivering the requested punch before turning around and shouting, “I love you!” as the crowd roared its approval. Marcos, for his part, appeared to be both invigorated and thrilled by the rough exchange. “Making dreams come true,” the rapper captioned the video, along with an unapologetic thumbs up emoji.

Fans in the comments thread, however, had mixed reactions. “That kid has the best story now forever,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “One Time Machine Gun Kelly punched me in the face… it was AWESOME,” along with a row of laughing emojis. Others were much more concerned by the spectacle of public sparring. “Lawsuit gets filed the next day and homeboy buys Mexico,” commented a follower, with another lamenting, “Wow….let’s promote violence to show love!”

The most relevant response, however, came from Marcos himself who stood by his initial reaction of delight in a lengthy comment. “Thank you very much for making my dream come true,” he wrote, noting that the controversial artist “really made my day by noticing me in the crowd and being so caring about everything.”

The fan also suggested Machine Gun Kelly add a couple of concert dates for Mexico. “Thank you Colson for shining a light for us who live in the darkness, even when you’re feeling down,” he concluded. “And thank you all guys for being part of this amazing band. You guys live in my heart rent free-free.”