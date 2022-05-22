Machine Gun Kelly Covers Himself With Just A Hand Towel While On Set Of ‘Good Mourning’: Photo

Machine Gun Kelly, 32, is giving his fans an eyeful with his latest Instagram pic! The rapper and actor posed completely naked as he held a small hand towel over his private area, in the new epic snapshot, which was included in a post full of other pics and video clips he shared on May 21. He looked like he was trying to hold in a laugh as he stood in a bathroom in the pic and captioned it with a funny message about filming the newly released film Good Mourning.

“i did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning. 💪🏼🎬 drop a 🍿 if you got high and watched our movie!!” the caption read. The new movie, which is about a movie star who has to choose between pursuing his true love and landing a life-changing starring role in a major film, was released on May 20 and was also directed by MGK as well as Mod Sun. It also stars his fiancee Megan Fox, Becky G, Avril Lavigne, Dove Cameron, and more popular faces.

In addition to his almost completely naked photo, MGK included other memorable moments on the set of Good Mourning. Some showed him with water splashed over him and another showed him standing in front of a blower. There was also a black and white pic of him and another person sitting on top of a mountain.

Before MGK shared his throwback photos and video clips from the Good Mourning set, he made headlines for sparking marriage and pregnancy speculation with Megan during his performance of “Twin Flame” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15. During his time on stage, he revealed that he wrote the song for his “wife” and also gave a shout-out to their “unborn child.” It’s unclear if he was referring to the present or future, but it certainly got fans’ attention.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Megan’s love story comes after they first started dating in May 2020 and got engaged in Jan. 2022. A source previously told us they definitely want to have a child together in the future. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. They added that the lovebirds also “believe they’re destined to be together and destined to have a child together, but they’re letting it happen naturally, they’re not super focused on it.”