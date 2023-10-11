Jackson Mahomes Compliments Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole’s Dress Photo After She Unfollowed Him

Image Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock / Aaron Josefczyk/UPI/Shutterstock

Despite her unfollowing him on Instagram, Jackson Mahomes is showing Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole support. The 23-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes complimented Kayla, 31, on the backless mini dress she wore.

“THAT GIRL,” Jackson commented with a fire emoji under Kayla’s October 10 post, in which she wore a brown satin frock. Her fashionable post came hours after she read an open letter to Black women about facing “backlash and embarrassment” over “falling in love.” Under that clip, Jackson also expressed his appreciation by commenting with three black heart emojis.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” Kayla began in her video, which was shared on October 9. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath tell you that you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

The sports journalist added that she has to “remind [herself]” that she is “more than enough” on the days she feels “most inadequate.”

“When the world gets dark and time gets hard, and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied, and nobody knows what it’s like to be you … this is only a small chapter in your story,” Kayla concluded.

The fashion influencer has received countless supportive comments on her video, from celebrities to fans around the world. While she did not mention her ex Travis, 34, in the letter, his romance with Taylor Swift has made headlines over the past few weeks. The “Cruel Summer” artist, 33, has attended two of Travis’ football games so far throughout the season, one of which she tagged along with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and several celebrities.

After Brittany was spotted with Taylor at the Chiefs vs. Jets game, Kayla reportedly unfollowed her, Patrick and Jackson on social media. It appears that Jackson, though, still follows Kayla at the time of publication.

Previously, Kayla and Travis dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. The football tight end declared his single status earlier this year, signaling that they broke up sometime before this past January.