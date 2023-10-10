Jackson Mahomes Supports Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole After ‘Backlash’ Video

Image Credit: Aaron Josefczyk/UPI/Shutterstock / Samantha Deitch/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jackson Mahomes, 23, showed his support for Travis Kelce‘s ex Kayla Nicole, 31, after she posted a candid open letter that talked about the “backlash and embarrassment” she’s been receiving on Instagram. The brother of Travis’ football teammate Patrick Mahomes responded to the beauty’s post with three black heart emojis. The action didn’t come as too much of a surprise considering he is known for being close friends with Kayla in the past.

Jackson and Kayla first became pals when she was dating Travis, who is reportedly now dating Taylor Swift, on and off from 2017 until 2022. They appeared in several TikTok videos together, including one in which they danced at Yankee Stadium in 2021 and another in which they lip-synced to a Moneybag Yo song in 2020.

Kayla posted her headline-making video after she has been in the spotlight and criticized amid Travis’ new romance with Taylor. Although she didn’t name Travis in the video, she advised her followers not to “participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey” and to not “engage.”

The video also came after Kayla unfollowed Jackson, Patrick, and Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes, on Instagram. The unfollowing happened shortly after Brittany was spotted hanging out with Taylor for a dinner outing and at the Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey last week. Kayla and Brittany used to be close and the former even appeared in the latter’s wedding party last March. It’s unclear whether or not Jackson and Kayla are still friendly despite the unfollowing, but his latest comments seem to prove there’s no bad blood on his end.

Kayla and her former romance with Travis has been making headlines over the past few weeks after his rumored new relationship with the “Shake it Off” crooner first got a lot of attention when she attended her first Chiefs game in September. She has attended one more since then, but the two potential lovebirds have been pretty private about their romance status. They were spotted hanging out after the first game Taylor attended and looked pretty cozy in one photo that was released. Taylor was also seen having fun with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, as they hugged, laughed and cheered in a suite during the games.