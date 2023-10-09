Christine Brown Looks Gorgeous in White Wedding Dress as She Marries David Woolley

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown is officially married to David Woolley. The Sister Wives star, 51, said “I do” at her massive Utah wedding on October 8. Christine stunned in a white wedding dress with floral embroidery and beading. The gown featured a plunging neckline as well.

“I have a very important announcement to make. I’m married!” an excited Christine said in a post-wedding video that was shared on TLC’s Instagram page. She showed off her ring and twirled around in her wedding dress. She also introduced the world to her new husband!

Christine got her dress from Boda Bridal, according to PEOPLE. Her hair and makeup were done by Eliza Schmidt. Her bridal party’s makeup looks were crafted by Cortney Hall.

The Sister Wives star was in a spiritual marriage with Kody Brown for 27 years before they split in 2021. Christine never had the traditional wedding experience prior to marrying David, 59. “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David told PEOPLE before the wedding. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Christine and David were surrounded by their families and loved ones as they said their vows. Christine’s father and her son, Paedon, walked her down the aisle. Janelle Brown, Christine’s Sister Wives co-star, looked beautiful in a pink gown at Christine’s wedding. Janelle, 54, was the only one of Christine’s former sister wives to attend the wedding. Meri Brown and Robyn Brown were absent from the nuptials, as well as Christine’s ex, Kody, 54.

The newlyweds met on a dating app in 2022. Shortly after going public with their romance, Christine and David announced their engagement in April 2023. Just 6 months later, Christine and David are hitched! “I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We’re finally married with the wedding of our dreams,” Christine wrote on Instagram after her wedding.