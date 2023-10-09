Britney Spears Dances in Her Underwear & Reveals She Wants to Work With Jay-Z: Watch

Image Credit: Imagepress/Shutterstock / CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, seemingly teased that she wants to work with Jay-Z, 53, in her latest Instagram video. The “Hold Me Closer” co-hitmaker shared a new video on October 9 and hinted that she would like to collaborate with the rapper. “So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually !!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up ???” she captioned the clip of herself dancing in her underwear.

In the video, Brit danced along to Beyoncé‘s song “Daddy Lessons” from the 42-year-old’s 2016 Lemonade album. The blonde beauty rocked a cut-out cropped top, a leopard-print panty, and nearly knee-high boots. Soon after news of Britney’s post landed on social media, many of her fans reacted to her wanting to work with Queen B and her husband. “Imagine the energy Britney and Beyoncé would bring to a collaboration! It would be a musical powerhouse. I hope they come together soon and surprise us all,” one admirer wrote via X (Twitter).

Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but express their excitement over a possible collab. “We would love to see it!!!” they penned, while another added, “Do it, Britney! It will break all records.” The 41-year-old’s latest dancing video comes amid news that her father, Jamie Spears, 71, was reportedly hospitalized for an infection last week. “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” a source told Page Six on October 5.

The Spears family insider went on to call the health scare a severe one. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility,” they added. The second source claimed that Jamie is “severely ill.” The following day, a source told PEOPLE that the 71-year-old is on the road to recovery. The source revealed that Britney’s dad is seeking care at an “infectious disease outpatient facility.”

His reported hospitalization came one day after the Daily Mail reported that the mother-of-two was “furious” that her dad was living with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32. Page Six‘s source also disputed DM‘s claims that Jamie was in rehab for alcohol and called the report false. Britney’s father was also spotted outside his home in Louisiana on October 5. Additionally, Britney has been dealing with the fall out of her divorce from Sam Asghari, 29. The actor/model filed to end his marriage to Brit after 14 months on August 16.