Ariana Grande’s Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Spotted Kissing Maika Monroe Days After Finalizing Divorce

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande’s romance with Ethan Slater is heating up, but so is her ex-husband Dalton Gomez’s dating life. The newly single 28-year-old was spotted making out with actress Maika Monroe just days after he finalized his divorce from Ariana, 30.

Celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a photo of Dalton and Maika, 30, sharing a passionate kiss at a restaurant over the weekend. The real estate agent was wearing a baseball cap, seemingly to remain low-key while out and about. An eyewitness told DeuxMoi that Dalton and Maika “would look around to see if anyone was looking, and then continue to make out in front of everyone.”

Dalton’s date with the It Follows actress came shortly after he and Ariana settled their divorce on October 6. Though the former couple listed their date of separation as February 20, they didn’t file for divorce until late September. A source told Page Six the reason why they waited to file the paperwork to end their marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything,” the insider told the outlet.

As part of their divorce, Ariana reportedly agreed to pay her ex-husband $1.25 million rather than provide month spousal support.

For the “Thank U, Next” singer’s part, Ariana has been dating her Wicked co-star Ethan, 31, since July. Even though she and Dalton were already separated, Ethan had just filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, after news of his romance with Ariana surfaced.

Ethan and Lilly were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018. In 2022, they welcomed their son, whose name has not been revealed. Lilly commented on her estranged husband’s new relationship with the Nickelodeon alum over the summer.

“[Ariana’s] the story really, Not a girl’s girl,” Lilly said in July. She then followed up by saying that her “only focus” is “trying” to give her and Ethan’s son the best childhood.

“I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him,” she added at the time.

Neither Ethan nor Ariana has publicly opened up about their relationship. However, they were recently spotted on a date in Disney World with friends. Not only that, but Us Weekly also reported that they are now living together “full-time” in New York City.