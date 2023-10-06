LeBron James Screams After He’s Told He’s the ‘Oldest’ Player in the NBA: Watch

Image Credit: Xinhua/Shutterstock

Lebron James, 38, had a meme-worthy reaction to finding out he’s the oldest player in the NBA right now. In a video shared by the NBA on October 5, the Los Angeles Lakers player was practicing with his team when a reporter came up to him and said, “LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA. You’re reaction?”

LeBron instantly put his hands on his head and let out a funny scream. Then, the professional athlete ran towards the basketball hoop and sunk an impressive alley-oop. LeBron reposted the video on his Twitter with nine screaming-face emojis.

LeBron, who turns 39 in December, is preparing for his 21st season in the NBA. He recently addressed possible plans to retire at a news conference on October 2. “I feel like I got a lot more in the tank to give,” he said. Months earlier, Lebron admitted that he was unsure that he’d return to the NBA after the Lakers got swept by the Nuggets in the West Conference Finals. “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” he said in May. But as we know now, LeBron decided to give basketball at least one more shot for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, which begins October 24.

As fans know, LeBron dealt with a scary situation this summer when his son Bronny James, 18, suffered from cardiac arrest and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a July 25 statement from the James family read. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” they added.

Less than a week after the health scare, LeBron shared a video of his son playing the piano for this family. “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang,” the father-of-three captioned the clip. Bronny recovered from the health incident after several follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and the Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.