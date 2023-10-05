Kim Kardashian Reveals She ‘Blacked Out’ At Beyoncé’s Party: I’m a ‘Lightweight’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian admitted she’s not a heavy drinker at all! She opened up about “blacking out” at a party thrown by none other than Beyoncé on an episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, October 5. The reality star, 42, revealed she can’t drink that much, otherwise, she’ll be in for a night of intense dancing. “I’m definitely still a lightweight,” she during an interview portion of the episode.

Kim chuckled as she explained that after a few drinks, she was ready to dance! “I’ll have like two shots, and I’ll be wasted, and it’s so much fun. I’ll be dancing on the dance floor,” she said. “Seriously, I know you guys don’t believe me. Ask Beyoncé. I danced all night long at her party. I think I blacked out.”

After the party, the SKIMs founder said she asked her sister, Khloé Kardashian, what went down. “I woke up to so many text messages. I was like ‘Khloé, what did I do?'” she said. “She’s like, ‘You were dropping it low and dancing.’ I was like, ‘No!’ I danced all night long. I had no idea.”

The episode aired about a month after Kim and Khloé attended Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert with Kim’s daughter North West, and their niece, Penelope Disick. The outing came amid Kourtney Kardashian’s hospitalization for an urgent fetal surgery.

This hasn’t been the first time that Kim has spoken about how drinking and dancing go hand-in-hand. Kim responded to pal LaLa Anthony’s video of them dancing the night away in November 2020. “Wait, does drinking make you a better dancer?” she captioned the clip.

Even if Kim is a “lightweight,” she still clearly enjoys a drink every now and then. Back in September, she hilariously promoted her sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand in a video of her wiping out on a wakeboard. As she rode the water, she pulled the liquor bottle out of her life jacket, and after she fell off, she held the drink out of the water. “Save the @drink818 at all costs!” she joked in the Instagram caption.