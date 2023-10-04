Rihanna Rocks Tiny Black Top With Tights To Celebrate ASAP Rocky’s Birthday Just 2 Months After Giving Birth

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rihanna just gave birth to her second son in August and the star is already out and about. The 35-year-old went out on a date with ASAP Rocky for his 35th birthday on October 3, when she wore a ruffled black top with skintight metallic tights which you can see photos of here.

For the outing at Carbone in NYC, Rihanna wore a strapless black tulle top that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The ruffled top featured a corset bodice that was cinched in around her waist and flowed into an asymmetrical hem that was longer in the front and shorter on the sides. RiRi opted out of wearing any pants, and instead, she wore a pair of navy blue metallic tights that showed off her long, toned legs.

She topped her look off with a tiny cropped black varsity jacket, pointed-toe pumps, a diamond choker necklace, massive silver hoop earrings, and skinny black sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her brown highlighted her pulled back into a messy bun with long, wavy side bangs swept off to the side.

As for ASAP, he opted to wear a pair of baggy light-wash jeans with a gray crewneck sweater and a white button-down shirt underneath. He topped his look off with a light brown plaid blazer, chinky leather boots, and a bright pink leather backpack.

Rihanna just gave birth to her second child, Riot Rose Mayers, on August 1. Riot is the second child and son the couple share together as their other son, RZA Athelston Mayers, is 17 months old.