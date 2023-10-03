Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Unfollowed Dua Lipa on Instagram

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, set the record straight on her rumored feud with Dua Lipa, 28, during an October 3 interview with Fast Company. Nearly four months ago, the Rare Beauty founder went on an Instagram unfollowing spree and made headlines after fans noticed she unfollowed Dua, Zayn Malik, and others. When chatting with the outlet about her social media usage, Selena clarified what that was all about.

“It was an accident!” she quipped. “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’” Later, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a dress from the 28-year-old’s collaboration with Versace. “A little Versace/Dua moment,” Selena captioned the June 29 snapshot. Dua took to the comments to react and reassure fans that there was no drama. “angeeeeeeeel [sic]!!!!” the One Kiss songstress gushed.

At the time, a source close to Selena also told PEOPLE that the Disney Channel alum’s decision to unfollow people was not personal. “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” the insider said on June 26. Elsewhere in her interview with Fast Company, Selena opened up about her relationship with social media. “I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again,” she explained. “I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break.”

When asked if everyone would be “better off” spending time away from social media, Selena said that the choice is up to each individual. “All I would say is, ‘Every choice you make is yours. At the end of the day, you have to be proud of it. If it ends up being a mistake, it’s your mistake to learn from. Take a lesson from that,” she said. “Does it make you feel good? Does it not? Evaluate and get to know yourself as much as you can.’ But I would never say don’t do something, because I don’t live with regrets.”

Selena has been going viral in recent weeks on social media, but not for her rumored spats. The style icon has rocked several chic looks for Paris Fashion Week, including her viral black corset ensemble. She took to Instagram on September 30 to share a carousel of photos from her outfits with her 430 million followers. “Paris was fun,” she captioned the series of fun snapshots. Selena posed with Nicola Peltz in one of the slides and the actress took to the comments to react. “My angel bestie sister wife,” she gushed.