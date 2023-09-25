Selena Gomez Sizzles in Plunging Corset in Paris After Being Spotted With a Mystery Man

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, looked stunning when she stepped out onto the streets of Paris on September 25! The songstress rocked a low-cut black corset by Marc Jacobs complete with an Alexander Wang black blazer. Selena tied the look together with high-waisted black trousers, also by Alexander Wang, and a matching black and silver belt around her waist.

Of course, the 31-year-old made sure to add a few more accessories to add some flare to her ensemble including a pair of Mejuri hoops and black leather heels. Soon after photos of her plunging look landed on social media, many of Selena’s fans took to the comments to react. “MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE F****** WORLD,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “She looks so good.”

Later, Selena shared an up-close selfie of her makeup for the day via her Instagram Story. The pop sensation rocked a smokey eye with a bright blue winged eyeshadow. Many of her fans took to the comments section of a fan re-post to gush over the makeup and the rest of Selena’s look. “Looking very CEOish!” one admirer swooned, while another added, “The most beautiful woman inside and out. The best of the best.”

The Only Murders in the Building star’s latest all-black ensemble in Paris comes one day after Selena was spotted alongside a mystery man. While she exited a hotel on September 24, the Rare Beauty founder was photographed alongside a possible suitor and friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. During the outing, Selena looked chic in a leopard dress that featured a turtleneck and long sleeves.

Earlier that same day, Selena and her famous pals were spotted at the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille match. However, the mystery man was not in attendance, per Page Six.

Many of her fans couldn’t help but gush over Selena’s leopard-print dress in the comments of a selfie she shared via Instagram. “Radiant smile here,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Love the dress and love the lady!” The Disney Channel alum opted to tie her tresses up and back into an elegant ponytail and accessorized the gown with gold hoop earrings.