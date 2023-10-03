David Beckham Addresses ‘Noise’ Surrounding Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance: ‘She Deserves to Be Happy’

Image Credit: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

David Beckham isn’t impressed with the frenzy and speculation surrounding the rumored romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The soccer icon and husband of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham spoke out in support of the singer in new comments. “There’s a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment,” he said, obviously referencing the intense media attention generated by the hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

But despite Taylor’s public spotlight, David feels she deserves to have a chance at happiness. “Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy,” he continued. “Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing.”

The blonde singer and buff athlete first sparked rumors when Travis said he’d attempted to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet while attending the Eras Tour concert to Arrowhead Stadium on July 8th. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he confessed during a July episode of his New Heights podcast.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said, hilariously admitting that he was “a little butt-hurt” that he didn’t get to visit with the beautiful singer. “She doesn’t meet anybody—or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

A matter of weeks later, the first reports emerged that the duo had begun “quietly hanging out.” “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her,” a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight for a September 12 report. “He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

Since then, Taylor has been seen cheering on Travis at multiple Kansas City Chiefs football games, even hanging out with his mom, Donna Kelce. Obviously, it’s drawn a vicious cycle of public interest. Which Travis realizes comes with the territory. “Look, I brought all this attention to me [sic],” the told brother Jason Kelce during a podcast episode. “I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!”