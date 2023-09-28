Kylie Jenner Channels Marilyn Monroe in Sequined Gown for Paris Fashion Week: Video

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock / John Florea/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 26, channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe during Paris Fashion Week on September 28! While attending the Schiaparelli show in support of her model sister Kendall Jenner, 27, the youngest KarJenner sibling wowed in a sequined gown that featured a sexy keyhole design in the front. Kylie accessorized the Schiaparelli gown with droplet gold earrings, beige heels, and a mauve-pink lip.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added a smokey eye to tie the ensemble together and rocked her raven-hued tresses in classic Hollywood glam waves. She took to social media to share various photos and videos of her eye-catching gown that same day. “f****** show time !!! @schiaparelli,” she captioned a video re-shared to Instagram from her TikTok. In the clip, the 26-year-old urged her family to get on their way by shouting at them. “Let’s go family it’s showtime!” The Kardashians star quipped jokingly.

Soon after the brunette bombshell shared the look via social media, many of Kylie’s fans took to the comments thread to compliment her on the chic outfit. “body is BODYING,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “It’s Kylie’s era!!!!! Show time baby!!!” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but note that Kylie channeled the late Marilyn better than her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, did at the 2022 Met Gala. “This was more Marilyn than Kim could ever give,” the fan penned.

@KylieJenner in paris 🪩✨ wearing 4.5wn power plush concealer, classic matte palette, kylash, pink me up glow balm, cinnamon precision pout (coming soon) and fall in love gloss drip pic.twitter.com/OTWoZ7sgXv — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) September 28, 2023

Later, Kylie was spotted alongside singer Rosalía, 31, as the two sat in the front row at the fashion show. The “Bizcochito” songstress and Kylie turned heads as they chitchatted in the front row while enjoying the show. Earlier at PFW, the mother of two was spotted taking selfies with Rosalia at the Prada show on September 21. Kylie and her front-row bestie later took more selfies while at the Acne Studios event on September 27.

The makeup maven served up another stunning look while out in Paris on September 27. Kylie rocked a skin-tight white dress just after her outing with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. A few days prior, the Wonka star sweetly held Kylie’s finger while they entered Rosalia’s birthday party. Timmy and his leading lady were first linked to each other in April 2023 and confirmed their romance when they packed on the PDA at the U.S. Open on September 10.