Katie Holmes Rocks Blush-Pink Slip Dress & Matching Flats While Out in New York City: Photos

Image Credit: Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes, 44, gave off fall vibes with her stunning pink dress and matching flats during an outing in New York City on September 27. The Dawson’s Creek alum appeared to be in good spirits while out and about in the Big Apple as she carried a fall-themed bouquet of flowers as her accessory. Katie also paired the ensemble with an on-trend light denim jacket, the Birdies Crane Ballet Flats, and a mini brown leather purse.

The chic flats are also a favorite of many other A-listers including Meghan Markle, Anne Hathaway, Lily Collins, and Brie Larson. This isn’t the first time that the 44-year-old channeled the Duchess of Sussex, as Katie rocked the same black-and-white Posse dress in August (see photos here). The two beauties styled the look in their own unique way. Meghan opted for open-toed sandals, while Katie rocked the strapless ensemble with white sneakers.

Another recent chic look that Katie pulled off was earlier this summer amid a heatwave in NYC. Katie wowed in a black top and low-rise green sweatpants while out for a walk in the city on July 25. She made sure to accessorize her casual ensemble with dainty gold jewelry, on-trend mini sunglasses, and white sneakers. Katie also carried her belongings in a stylish leather tote bag.

Aside from her iconic streetwear style, the proud mother-of-one made headlines in April 2023 after she spoke to Glamour for their cover story. During the rare interview, Katie opened up about being a mother to her teenaged daughter, Suri Cruise, 17. Tom Cruise‘s ex-wife went on to share how “incredible” their daughter is. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” she said at the time. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

Katie also addressed Suri’s personal style during the interview with the fashion mag. “I think the ’90s style is exactly back. Makes me feel old,” she said just weeks after she twinned with her daughter in baggy jeans. “We lived through that already! My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things.” Katie welcomed her daughter with Tom, 61, during their six-year marriage that came to an end in 2012.