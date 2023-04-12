Katie Holmes Shares Drive To ‘Protect Incredible’ Daughter Suri, 16, After Very Public Childhood

Two weeks after being spotted in NYC with her daughter, Suri Cruise, actress Katie Holmes opened up about how she works to 'protect' her teen during a new interview on Apr. 12.

April 12, 2023 10:35PM EDT
Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseReception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise share a laugh as they step out while spending time together in New York City. Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actress Katie Holmes and daughter Suri enjoying a sunday afternoon together, all smiles and laughs in Soho, New York City, NY, USA on March 20, 2022. Katie is showing off her nose and ear piercing. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Katie Holmes,Suri CruiseRef: SPL5297803 200322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Christine Hahn/Glamour

Protective momma! Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes, 44, spoke to Glamour for their April cover story and revealed why she works hard to “protect” her “incredible” daughter, Suri Cruise, 16, from the public. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Katie told the outlet on Apr. 12. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

Katie Holmes graced the cover of ‘Glamour’ for their April 2023 issue. (Christine Hahn/Glamour)

The brunette beauty and her mini-me were recently spotted rocking similar baggy jeans in NYC on Mar. 29, and Katie touched upon the latest fashion trends her daughter is wearing now. “I think the ’90s style is exactly back. Makes me feel old,” the mother-of-one admitted. “We lived through that already! My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things.” Katie, as many know, welcomed Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, who she was married to from 2006 to 2012.

In addition, Katie touched upon her daughter’s cover of “Blue Moon”, which was featured in the opening credits of her mom’s 2022 movie, Alone Together. Suri sang the track for her mom’s rom-com, which notably stars actor Jim Sturgess. “Yes. I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people,” she shared.

Katie Holmes talked about her daughter, Suri, during her recent interview with ‘Glamour’. (Christine Hahn/Glamour)

Katie also noted that it is “meaningful” for her to have Suri with her on the sets of her movies. “It’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart,” the Batman Begins star said. As previously mentioned, Katie and Suri stepped out onto the streets of the Big Apple two weeks ago and nearly matched with their denim looks. The 16-year-old paired her dark blue jeans with a cozy grey hoodie, while Katie rocked a green puffer jacket with her light-colored jeans.

The busy 44-year-old also opened up about Suri’s time watching Dawson’s Creek during her Mar. 28 interview with Variety. “She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” Katie said, before adding, “I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this.” Katie took on the beloved role of Joey Potter when she was 18 years old and starred in the hit series until 2003.

Katie Holmes & her daughter, Suri, in New York City in Mar. 2023. (BACKGRID)

“I was just 18 when we started, and I really appreciated the writing because I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman. And I felt like [creator Kevin Williamson] had this way of putting words to those feelings,” she said of her time on the show. “So for me, playing that role, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what that means. Oh, I get that.’ I loved doing it. It was a really fun, profound experience.”

