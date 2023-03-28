Katie Holmes Admits Daughter Suri, 16, Has Seen ‘Dawson’s Creek’: ‘It’s ‘Weird’

Proud mom Katie Holmes, 44, admitted that her daughter, Suri Cruise, 16, has officially watched Dawson’s Creek, and called it a “weird” moment for her. When chatting with Variety on Monday about her current projects, including an Off-Broadway play, the 44-year-old revealed that her teenager watched the show during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” the brunette beauty said.

“I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this,” Katie continued. The Batman Begins star portrayed the role of Joey Potter for six seasons on Dawson’s Creek. The hit teen drama ran from 1998 up until 2003 and also starred James Van Der Beek, 46, Joshua Jackson, 44, and The Fabelmans star Michelle Williams, 42.

Katie’s interview with the outlet comes amid her latest project, The Wanderers, an off-Broadway play directed by Barry Edelstein. Not only is she starring in the play as the character Julia Cheever, but the mom-of-one also recently directed the film Rare Objects, due out on April 14. When asked if she prefers to star or direct in a film, Katie admitted she likes both. “I’m open to both. I don’t necessarily have to act in things that I direct. But if there’s a great role, and that makes sense, I’d love to do it,” she shared.

Of course, being able to act and direct at the same time is a challenge, she admitted. “It’s exhausting to do both. When you’re the director and you’re acting, you’re always thinking about the clock. I don’t want to take time away from other things. It’s a bit more stressful,” the starlet said. “Directing takes longer. To prep, shoot, edit — that’s about a year of your life. When you act in someone else’s project, it’s a couple of months, and it’s their thing. It’s satisfying to be a part of someone else’s vision and to learn from them. I like to do both.” Not only did Katie direct the indie film, but she also stars in it alongside newcomer, Julia Mayorga.

The director and her ex, Tom Cruise, 60, were previously married from 2006 until they divorced in 2012. Most recently, it was reported that she is single, as of Dec. 2022. Prior to that, she was dating Bobby Wooten III, 33, who she reportedly split from over three months ago. The Top Gun star and Katie welcomed their baby girl during their first year of marriage, however, Suri primarily lives with Katie following her messy divorce from Tom. Since their split over a decade ago, Tom and his daughter have rarely been spotted out in public together.