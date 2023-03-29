Suri Cruise, 16, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Katie Holmes, 44, As They Rock Baggy Jeans In NYC

Brunette beauty Katie Holmes, 44, and her daughter, Suri Cruise, 16, were total mother-and-daughter goals while out for a walk in the Big Apple on Wednesday. While out running errands with her mini-me, the Dawson’s Creek alum looked chic in a pair of baggy jeans and a green puffer jacket. Katie completed the street-style look with a pair of white sneakers, a black baseball cap, and a brown leather tote bag.

The teenager, for her part, nearly matched her mom’s casual look with a darker pair of baggy jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt. She completed her cozy ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and an iconic Strand Bookstore tote bag. Suri opted to let her chocolate-hued tresses down and parted them just off-center. Katie welcomed her daughter in 2006 with her ex-husband and Top Gun star Tom Cruise, 60.

Katie’s outing with Suri comes just one day after she revealed that her daughter officially watched Dawson’s Creek and they had a “laugh” about it during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 44-year-old starlet spoke to Variety on Mar. 28 about her daughter’s “weird” experience watching the teen drama, in addition to chatting about her upcoming movie Rare Objects. “She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” Katie recalled. “I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this.”

The mom-of-one took on the role of Joey Potter in 1998, alongside James Van Der Beek, 46, Joshua Jackson, 44, and The Fabelmans star Michelle Williams, 42. The hit teen drama ran for six seasons and continues to be a loved cult classic among various age groups. These days, however, the Batman Begins star has been focused on other projects, including her off-Broadway play, The Wanderers, and her self-directed movie, Rare Objects. Although she not only directed the latter, she also stars in it, and admitted it can be a challenge to act and direct on a single project.

“It’s exhausting to do both. When you’re the director and you’re acting, you’re always thinking about the clock. I don’t want to take time away from other things. It’s a bit more stressful,” Katie shared with the outlet. “Directing takes longer. To prep, shoot, edit — that’s about a year of your life. When you act in someone else’s project, it’s a couple of months, and it’s their thing. It’s satisfying to be a part of someone else’s vision and to learn from them. I like to do both.” Rare Objects is set to hit theaters on April 14.

Katie and her ex were famously married from 2006 until they called it quits in 2012. Since then, she has been linked to several men, including musician Jamie Foxx, 55. Most recently, she reportedly split from Bobby Wooten III, 33, in Dec. 2022. It’s unclear if Tom and Suri have a close relationship, as they have not been spotted out together in recent years.