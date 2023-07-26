Katie Holmes, 44, Rocks Crop Top & Low-Rise Sweats To Beat The Heat In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes showed some skin when she stepped out during the summer heatwave in New York City on Tuesday, July 25. The Dawson’s Creek actress, 44, rocked a tiny black crop top that exposed her chest, arms, and toned abs. Clearly, Katie’s been working out a lot in the Big Apple! The mom-of-one usually wears baggy clothes when she’s seen in public, so we almost never get to see just how fit Katie is.

Katie also rocked a pair of green low-rise sweatpants and black and white sneakers for her solo afternoon stroll around her home city. The ex-wife of Tom Cruise accessorized her sporty look with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a few matching necklaces. Lastly, Katie carried a big black purse over her shoulder.

Since it was so hot in the city, Katie tied her dark brunette hair in a loose ponytail. The Batman Begins star looked like a full-blown model as she showed off her fabulous outfit and hot body on her walk. You could say Katie basically stopped traffic in NYC with her latest public outing.

It’s rare that Katie’s out and about all by herself in the city. Typically, she’s joined by her adorable 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The duo stepped out together in the city back in March, where Suri was nearly taller than her famous mom. For that family outing, Katie wore a baggy jeans and a green puffer jacket, while Suri nearly matched her mom’s casual look with a darker pair of baggy jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Suri has two famous parents, so she’s lived her life in the spotlight since she was born. Katie spoke to Glamour this past April about how she tries hard to “protect” her daughter from the public. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Katie shared in the interview. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” she added.