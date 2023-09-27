Tom Brady Admits He’s Lost 10 Pounds Since Retiring From Football: ‘I’m Very Fit Right Now’

Image Credit: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tom Brady has shed some pounds in his retirement! The former NFL player, 46, admitted that he’s slimmed down a little bit in an episode of his Let’s Go podcast on Monday, September 25. The former quarterback said that since he’s stepped away, he can focus more on his health. “I’m down about 10 pounds, but I’m actually very fit right now,” he said.

Tom admitted that he’s been able to put his focus in other places since retiring from the NFL. “I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health,” he told his co-hosts. “You could prioritize a lot of things: career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that he tries to prioritize his health in his retirement. “At the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid,” he said. “When we don’t have that, we have nothing.”

Tom announced that he’d retired from football “for good” in an Instagram post on February 1, 2023. The decision came about a year after he first announced his retirement, and then subsequently reversed the move, playing one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While it’s been months since the former player announced his retirement, he has joked about making yet another return. Back in August, Tom posted a shirtless selfie, showing off his progress with his TB 12 Sports protein. “Mid-August rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to,” he wrote with the thirst trap.

Besides losing weight and focusing on his health, Tom has seemingly been having a lot of fun throughout his retirement. He shared photos of himself enjoying a safari vacation with his kids back in August. That same month, he was also spotted in the crowd at a BlackPink concert, enjoying the show. When he was honored at the New England Patriots game earlier in September, his kids all wore matching Brady jerseys for the event.