Tom Brady Spotted Hanging Out At BlackPink Concert In New Jersey

Tom Brady, 46, stepped out for a night on the town on Aug. 11 and attended BlackPink‘s New Jersey show at MetLife Stadium. The NFL sensation shocked the K-Pop girl group’s fans when he was spotted in the crowd amid the show. The 46-year-old kept his concert attire casual and rocked a simple white t-shirt and black baseball cap. It’s unclear who Tom attended the concert with.

Tom Brady spotted at #BLACKPINK’s sold-out show at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/m7LBakLdKS — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 12, 2023

Soon after he was spotted in the crowd, a photo of Tom at the sold-out concert landed on social media and sent many fans into a frenzy. “Haha awesome. I had no idea he liked that kind of music,” one admirer tweeted, while another wrote, “No way,” along with a laughing emoji. A separate fan of the music group took to Twitter to note just how iconic it was for Tom to be in the crowd. “As a huge fan of BLACKPINK and American Football never in a million years did I ever think I would see Tom Brady at a BP show. Even though I hated him as a player since he was my team’s rival, I must admit this is quite legendary lmao,” they joked.

The Aug. 11 show at MetLife Stadium proved to be a memorable one, as the members celebrated their seventh anniversary as a band on stage. Many fans shared photos and videos online of the ladies celebrating with a cake onstage, as they also reenacted when Rosé first entered the studio in 2016. BlackPink has become a global sensation and has sold out shows throughout the globe. They are currently on their Born Pink world tour set to end on Aug. 26.

Aside from enjoying a night of K-Pop, Tom recently took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from his recent family vacation in Africa. The proud dad posed in the photos alongside his kids Vivian, 10, and Jack Brady, 15. He is also a proud dad to son Benjamin Brady, 12, however, he was not pictured. “What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings,” he wrote in the lengthy caption on Aug. 8.

At the end of the birthday photo dump, Tom noted that he is living his life “one day at a time” for the foreseeable future. “I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose,” he penned. His birthday trip with his kiddos comes nearly one year after his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen, 43. Most recently, he sparked romance rumors with model Irina Shayk, 37, after they were spotted at his house on Jul. 21.