Brooke Hogan Breaks Her Silence After Skipping Dad Hulk Hogan’s Wedding to Sky Daily

When Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in Clearwater, Florida, on September 22, Brooke Hogan was not a part of the festivities. In the days since Hulk’s wedding, there’s been a plethora of online speculation about why Hulk’s daughter didn’t attend. In an Instagram post on September 25, Brooke addressed her absence at her father’s wedding.

“As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding,” the 35-year-old’s note began. “Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shut it all down here. As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit change over the years.”

Brooke admitted that her family has “experienced a LOT of change” over the years. The Hogan Knows Best alum revealed she’s had to “learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

She continued, “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.” Brooke ended her message by saying, “I wish him well.”

Hulk, 70, and Sky, 45, had a “low-key wedding” with their “nearest and dearest” there to celebrate their “deep love and commitment to each other,” according to Daily Mail. Hulk’s son, Nick Hogan, appeared to be at the wedding.

Hulk and his new bride got engaged in July 2023 after just one year of dating. The professional wrestling icon was previously married to Linda Claridge and Jennifer McDaniel. Hulk has two kids with Linda: Brooke and Nick, 33. Hulk and Linda, his first wife, had a nasty divorce following cheating allegations.