Tori Spelling’s Brother Randy Praises Actress Amid Divorce Drama & Financial Woes: ‘I’m Proud of Her’

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Randy Spelling, 44, couldn’t be more supportive of big sister Tori Spelling, 50, amid divorce drama, health concerns, and financial woes. In a new interview, the son of Candy and the late Aaron Spelling opened up about his current relationship with her. “We had this moment where we were in Palm Springs, we had spring break,” he told PEOPLE for the interview published Monday, September 25. “I went down there, we went to Universal Studios, and then we were in the desert down there for a little bit. The kids were at the pool and running around. And we just had this moment looking at them saying, ‘This is it.'”

Randy added elsewhere in the interview, “having our kids together and watching these beautiful human beings interact and just thinking, we did something right.” It was, he said, “a wonderful thing to witness.”

The life coach also reflected on his childhood with Tori, who is 5 1/2 years old than him.” We disagreed on a lot of things,” he admitted. Still, he says, he “looked up” to her. “I just wanted my older sister,” he revealed. “I looked up to her. I wanted to watch cartoons, she wanted to watch the news. I’m sure I annoyed the heck out of her. So it went from that to being close over the years in a different way. I think sometimes I’m big brotherly, sometimes there’s a beautiful equanimity. Sometimes, I’m still [a] little brother.”

Randy says they’re still close, despite all the years and all the things that have happened since their childhood. “We remain close, and I’m proud of her,” he told the outlet. “I think she’s a very strong person. She is resilient.”

Indeed, Tori has been through a lot of late. In June, husband of 17 years Dean McDermott took to Instagram to post a swiftly deleted split announcement. Tori was later seen with her five children staying at an inexpensive motel before camping in an RV. In August, the actress was seen leaving a hospital after a mystery illness, but has since been seen stepping out looking vibrant and healthy.