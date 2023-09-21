Heidi Klum Reveals She’s ‘Super Comfortable’ Being Naked in Eye-Opening New Interview

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

It should be no surprise that Heidi Klum, 50, is “comfortable” being nude — she’s famous for her flawless physique. And in a candid new interview, she expounded on just how at ease she is in her natural state. “I’m super comfortable naked today,” she told PEOPLE for an interview published on Thursday, September 21. “To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over.’ And I’m like, ‘Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?’”

Heidi admitted that when visitors arrive, that’s where she draws the line on nudity. “As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on,” she told the outlet. “But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”

Further into the enlightening conversation, the mom of four admitted she doesn’t mind hubby Tom Kaulitz being naked as the day he was born, either. “Tom definitely looks the best naked!” the America’s Got Talent judge said. “No, he looks good in everything. He does. I think he’s super handsome, and right now he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m a little bit pudgy.’ I actually love when he’s a little bit pudgy, to be honest with you. I’m 50. I don’t want him to be 34 and uber-shredded. I don’t want someone who worries about their muscles all day long. To me it’s manly when there is some… extra.”

The legendary German beauty also said Tom, whom she married in February of 2019, has encouraged her to eat more — and that’s led to her feeling more “relaxed” since their nuptials. “When he met me, he said, ‘You can always also eat a little bit more.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today,” she divulged. “When you’re a model … I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I’ve met him, I’ve just been more relaxed.”