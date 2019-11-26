Heidi Klum hit the pool while retreating ‘somewhere else,’ but she didn’t bother with a bikini! The supermodel and mom shared a photo of the back of her birthday suit to Instagram, and fans are raving over Heidi’s legendary physique.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is now a thing of the past, but Heidi Klum, 46, shared a photo that reminded us of the days she walked its runways. Instead of angel wings and lacy lingerie, the model wore absolutely nothing as she showed off her toned body in a pool cabana, as seen in Heidi’s Instagram post on Nov. 26! Heidi was completely in her natural state, dirty blonde hair cascading down her bare back, and her wedding ring (a token from her August wedding with Tom Kaulitz) was on clear display. It appears that Heidi is already on her holiday vacation, because she captioned the picture,”Good morning from somewhere else ❤️,” and included the hashtag, #todaywillbewhatimakeit. Nude photo on a getaway — very carpe diem!

Seeing that Heidi shares four children with her ex-husband, Seal, 56 — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — it’s incredible to see Heidi toned and still chilling in her birthday suit after all these years! Fans agreed. “Currently questioning sexuality…💜,” commented Adam Davis, a producer on America’s Got Talent, which Heidi has also served on the judging panel for. Other fans chimed in with comments like “Flawless incredible body,” “Absolute perfection 😊” and “gorgeous.”

Tom also tagged along for the getaway, and Heidi filmed her new husband relaxing by the pool for her Instagram Story on Monday. The couple was just seen at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, where Heidi looked flirty in a mini dress with a feather skirt, and Tom looked punk rock per usual in his wide lapel blazer and leather pants. A much different look than the cyborg alien and bloody astronaut that the newlyweds dressed up as for Heidi’s annual Halloween party in October!

Earlier this year, Heidi was filming her new Amazon Prime Video fashion competition series Making The Cut with longtime co-host Tim Gunn, who both jumped the Project Runway ship after 16 seasons. Heidi recently landed another hosting gig for Queen of Drags, a German drag queen competition show much like RuPaul’s Drag Race, and has been sharing clips and photos from her new project to Instagram throughout November.