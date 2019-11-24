Heidi Klum Looks Gorgeous In Feather Mini Dress At 2019 American Music Awards

Heidi Klum looked absolutely amazing in a navy feather mini dress at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24.

Heidi Klum, 46, was a vision at the 2019 American Music Awards in LA on November 24 when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a navy blue feather mini dress with a sequin bodice. Heidi showed off her insanely long legs in the super short sleeveless dress which was comprised of a massively poofy navy feather skirt. The bodice of the dress was a silver sequin bra with a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage. The model topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver sparkly pumps and dazzling diamond earrings.

As for her glam, Heidi left her blonde hair half-up half-down, done by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin. She left her bangs down and covering her face while two pieces were left out front framing her face. The rest of her hair was done in loose, tousled beach waves. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Sabrina Bedrani, featured a super dark and sultry smokey eye with navy eyeliner and shadow.

When it comes to Heidi’s style, you seriously never know what she’s going to pull out for an event. While she usually loves wearing a plunging dress, this time she switched it up when she chose to wear feathers. However, one thing that always remains the same about Heidi’s red carpet style is that she loves a good plunging neckline.

