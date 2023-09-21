Diplo Sends ‘Love’ to Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Amid Their Split After Exposing Their Secret Wedding

Andy Cohen asked Diplo point-blank about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce in the September 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live! The DJ famously live-streamed Joe and Sophie’s secret Vegas wedding in 2019, which caused a plethora of drama.

“I wish them all the love because I think they have some children,” Diplo said on WWHL as he appeared alongside Rita Ora. The DJ also noted that he hasn’t spoken to Joe since the split news was announced.

In 2022, Joe, 34, took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair and admitted he was “angry” with Diplo for live-streaming his wedding. However, the Camp Rock singer revealed that he had put his anger toward the DJ behind him. Diplo did make up for his live-streaming fiasco by DJing at Joe and Sophie’s second wedding.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage together. During their marriage, the former couple welcomed two daughters. In the weeks since their divorce was revealed, speculation has run rampant on social media about their split.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” Joe said during his concert on Sept. 9.

Things got very interesting in the Joe and Sophie split saga when the Game of Thrones alum was spotted out with Taylor Swift, Joe’s ex. Sophie and Taylor had dinner together before heading to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street in New York City.

Sophie and Taylor, 33, have “always liked and respected each other,” a source told ET. Taylor’s reputation album was partly inspired by Sophie’s Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. “They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while. Sophie doesn’t care that Taylor dated Joe,” the source continued. “It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she’s with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night.”