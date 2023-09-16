Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If Future Father-in-Law Jon Bon Jovi Will Perform at Wedding

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, revealed that her future father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi is not performing at her and his son Jake Bongiovi‘s wedding, in a new interview. The actress appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Friday, and opened up about witnessing the hard work the Bon Jovi singer does on a regular basis. “I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full on play for everyone,” she said when asked if he would perform at the wedding.

“I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop!” she added. “He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three hour break!”

Millie went on to agree with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about having Jon as only a guest instead of a performer at the upcoming celebration, but admitted it may be hard for him to do so. “That would be wild. I don’t know if he’ll be able to do just that,” she laughed.

In addition to talking about Jon, Millie talked about how both she and Jake are heavily involved in the wedding plans. “Jake is very, he’s very involved, he’s very helpful during the whole process,” she explained. “I’ve never felt alone in it, which is very nice. I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea, is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re both very excited.”

“I love being home with my fiancé and my family,” she added “It’s really boring but chopping up the vegetables and going to take them out to my pony is the best part of my day.”

Millie’s latest interview comes after she and Jake announced their engagement earlier this year. The lovebirds were first romantically linked in June 2021 and haven’t been shy about publicly expressing their love for each other. They’ve often been seen on various casual outings in which they hold hands, and have attended events, such as the Stranger Things premiere, together.