Tara Reid Slays Ring-Covered Mini Dress at ‘Special Forces’ Event: Photos

Tara Reid, 47, looked as incredible as ever as she stepped onto the carpet at FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 12! The blonde beauty sizzled in a tiny mini dress covered in black rings, the peek-a-boo cutouts showing off her slender physique. She wore a black bikini top and bottoms underneath the asymmetrical, sheer dress and finished the look with a pair of distinctive mesh mule heels and a heavy black chain necklace. She styled her iconic platinum blonde hair in soft, wavy curls.

Tara later stepped onto the carpet in a separate look — a pair of distressed jeans, a sparkling sleeveless top, and a pair of fierce red and black boots. Her black manicure gave the look an edgy finish.

The Sharknado actress‘s appearance at the event is really no surprise — she’s been a prolific performer through the years, barely pausing from year to year. “No, I mean, there’s an old saying: ‘Once you’re in Hollywood, you never get the taste out of you,’” she told Variety in a 2022 interview. “I’ve taken a break before and stepped out of it. But once it’s in your blood, it’s always in your blood, you can’t help it. And no matter what, it’s my true love. I love acting.”

She said something similar in a 2021 interview, indicating that she truly enjoys her job. “I’m a survivor,” she told Refinery29 at the time. “At the end of the day, when you love what you do, you’ll always come back to it.”

As for the party girl narrative that has seemed to plague her throughout the years, the American Pie star told Variety it simply wasn’t warranted. “There was a part of me that kind of got circled in that circle,” she told the publication. “[But] I never got arrested, never did a sex tape, never did anything really wrong except have a good time.”