Mark Consuelos Reveals Why He Doesn’t Think Wife Kelly Ripa Will Retire ‘Anytime Soon’

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Don’t fret Kelly Ripa fans! Despite making a comment in August about possibly retiring, her husband Mark Consuelos admitted that he didn’t think that she’d be leaving her talk show “anytime soon” in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. The actor, 52, revealed that he does think that his wife, 52, will eventually call it quits, but he doesn’t think that day is in the near future.

Kelly hasn’t been shy about the fact that she does think about packing it in. Most recently, she revealed that she does intend to step down someday in an August interview with The Purist. ” don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life. I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark,” she said.

When Mark was asked about his wife’s comments, he did reveal that he didn’t think that she was lying. “I think it’s a real thing,” he told ET. “She’s been working her butt off since she was like 12 or 13 years old, and she got into the business at 18, and so it’s been a long ride.”

He continued and said that he believes that the day she retires is still far off, but he admitted that she does have a plan. “I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon,” he said. “I think she said being on camera at this age wasn’t exactly her plan.”

Mark has been co-hosting the show since Ryan Seacrest left in April. Despite knowing that eventually she’d like to stop doing the talk show, Mark admitted that they’re having a blast while co-hosting. “I know she’s having a good time, I’m having a really, really good time. But at some point, yeah,” he explained. “I love the show because I know it’s always going to be fun. I know that she’s not going to let me fail.”

Aside from retirement plans, Mark did gush about his wife, saying that he was the “luckiest guy.” The pair have never shied away from sharing their love with fans, and they’ve regularly posted PDA photos.