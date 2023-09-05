Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Steamy Kiss On Beach Vacation: Photo

Image Credit: Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa, 52, and Mark Consuelos, 52, looked like the ultimate representation of a couple in love, in their latest social media photo. The talk show host and actor shared a steamy and passionate kiss in the shadows of a beautiful sunset on a beach, during a tropical getaway with friends. Kelly shared a photo of the epic moment, which can be seen here, to her Instagram story

In addition to the kissing photos, Kelly and Mark shared another similar photo of them smiling in the sunset, which can be seen below, and credited it to Mark’s Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, who joined them and other friends on the vacation. “Perfect way to end the day and the summer. ♥️♥️,” the snapshot was captioned.

Kelly and Mark also added a post that featured various photos and video clips from the summer in honor of Labor Day. The post showed the couple having a blast under the sun with their family and friends. “It’s so good … #SummerRenaissance ☀️ Happy Labor Day!” the caption for the post read.

Before Kelly and Mark shared recent vacation photos, they made headlines when Kelly hilariously talked about their daughter Lola, 22, accidentally walking in on them having sex twice when she was younger. The story was told on an episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera. “I encouraged him to lock … [the] door, and he tells me he did,” Kelly said about what she said to Mark before the first embarrassing moment happened. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”

“The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday,” she continued. “Same exact thing. She threw the door open.”

When Kelly and Mark aren’t gushing over an incredible vacation or looking back on funny stories involving their kids, they’re embracing their new gig as co-hosts on Live With Kelly & Mark. The spouses became permanent co-hosts of the popular talk show in Apr. and have seemed to be getting along great. They talk about their lives together in real time, during the beginning of the episodes, and interview guests in the other parts.