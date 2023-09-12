Grimes Admits Elon Musk Was ‘Clueless’ Over Why She Was Upset That He Sent A Photo Of Her C-Section

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock

Grimes revealed in a new biography about her ex Elon Musk that he did something to her that totally crossed the line. In People‘s excerpt from the biography, Grimes, 35, told writer Walter Isaacson that Elon, 52, reportedly took a picture of her when she got a C-section while delivering their son X Æ A-Xii, 3, and sent it to their family and friends, including her father and brothers. “He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” Grimes said, per People.

Grimes (whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher) gave birth to her son X in 2020. The following year, the singer and Elon welcomed their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (who is nicknamed Y) via surrogate. In the new biography, Walter claimed that the couple secretly had a third child, a son named Techno “Tau” Mechanicus.

Grimes confirmed she had a third kid with Elon in a tweet on September 10. “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time,” she said. Elon confirmed the news, as well, with a tweet on September 9.

The Canadian singer and the SpaceX founder dated between 2018 and 2022. They sparked breakup rumors in 2019 when they unfollowed each other on Twitter, but confirmed they were going strong when they announced their pregnancy with their first child. After their second child was born in late 2021, Grimes confirmed the couple’s separation on Twitter, but said she still has a lot of love for Elon. “Me and E have broken up *again* … but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she wrote in March 2022.

In addition to the children he shares with Grimes, Elon has seven other living children from his relationships with his first wife, Justine Wilson, and Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis. His and Justine’s first-born child, son Nevada Alexander, tragically passed away at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome in 2022. He has a set of twins and a set of triplets with Justine and another set of twins with Shivon who were born in November 2021.

Elon co-parents his kids with the three women he’s had babies with. Grimes talked about what it’s like raising her kids with Elon in an interview with Wired in August and revealed that she’s trying to “build family culture” with the billionaire. Grimes also shared that her son X “knows a lot about rockets” thanks to his dad. “He knows more about rockets than me,” she said in the interview.