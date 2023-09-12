Bebe Rexha Stands Out at the 2023 VMAs in Black Dress With Booty Cut-Outs: See Red Carpet Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha proved how good she is on the VMAs red carpet! The “I’m Good (Blue)” artist slayed in a long, black cut-out dress that helped her flaunt a little bit of booty for the cameras.

The Brooklyn native, 34, wore her long blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style as she posed for pictures at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12. Though Bebe exuded nothing but pure confidence, she previously opened up about feeling “anxious AF” prior to attending to awards show.

“I know that the criticism comes with the territory. Sometimes it does get to me. I am human,” she explained in a TikTok video on Monday, September 11. “Right now, I’m not feeling so confident. I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet, and I guess people talking about my weight, because I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am.”

Despite feeling pressure, the “Meant to Be” songstress noted that she is “grateful” and “blessed” to be able to perform on stage and to be nominated.

“I guess everybody has these days, and nobody ever feels perfect, and that’s why I wanted to make this video,” she explained before teasing the details of her dress.” I do have an outfit. It is cute, and I do want to wear my dress, and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me. If you have any motivational tips or tricks, please share them with me. I genuinely want to know, and maybe you’ll see me on the red carpet tomorrow.”

This wasn’t the first time that Bebe has addressed her figure and self-confidence. Over the summer, fans witnessed her breakup unfold with former boyfriend Keyan Safyari. In early July, Bebe shared — then quickly deleted — a screenshot of a text message to her Instagram Stories, which appeared to be from Keyan. Though she did not confirm whether it came from him, the message criticized her weigh gain.

“Hey, I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you,” the message read. “In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing and I told you it was. That was the conversation we were having, and you asked.”