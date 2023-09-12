Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her ‘Anxiety’ Ahead of VMAs After Being Attacked for Gaining Weight

Image Credit: Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha admitted to not feeling like herself ahead of the MTV VMAs in a TikTok video posted on Monday, Sep. 11. While Bebe is nominated for Best Collaboration for her song “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta, the singer, 34, admitted that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to go. “The VMAs are tomorrow, and I am anxious AF,” she said at the start of the clip.

While Bebe admitted that she was “grateful” and “blessed” to get to perform and be nominated, she revealed that she was insecure about people talking about her weight. “I know that the criticism comes with the territory. Sometimes it does get to me. I am human,” she said. “Right now, I’m not feeling so confident. I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet, and I guess people talking about my weight, because I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad b***h that I usually am.”

As she continued, the popstar admitted that she was prepared to go, but she wasn’t sure. Bebe eventually asked fans to send her the methods they use when dealing with anxiety. “I guess everybody has these days, and nobody ever feels perfect, and that’s why I wanted to make this video. I do have an outfit. It is cute, and I do want to wear my dress, and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me,” she said. “If you have any motivational tips or tricks, please share them with me. I genuinely want to know, and maybe you’ll see me on the red carpet tomorrow.”

Bebe has clapped back at people in the past for commenting on her weight. She was frank about how it was upsetting to see people talking about it in her TikTok comments, so much so that it appeared as a suggested search. “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad because it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what,” she wrote in April.