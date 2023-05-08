Bebe Rexha Stuns In Plunging Swimsuit For Sexy Mirror Selfie After Opening Up About Weight Gain: Photo

Bebe Rexha always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 33-year-old showed off her fabulous figure in an incredibly plunging black one-piece swimsuit that put her ample cleavage on full display.

Bebe posted a slideshow of photos from her tropical vacation with the caption, “Is this heaven now am I dreaming out?” In one photo, she rocked a black halterneck Dolce & Gabbana one-piece swimsuit that was so low-cut, it ended all the way at her belly button. The cleavage-baring one-piece showed off major cleavage and was high-rise on the sides, putting her legs on full display.

In another photo from her trip, Bebe rocked a skintight halterneck tan midi dress with a low-cut cutout neckline. The bodice featured wooden rings down the front and she accessorized with a pair of bedazzled flat sandals and a wicker purse. Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip was her tight blue floral dress. The long-sleeve dress had a low-cut V-neckline that showed off major cleavage and was fastened with a silver circle in the center. She accessorized the mini with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses.

Bebe recently opened up about her weight gain when she shared a screenshot of her TikTok “For You” page that showed the trending topic, “Bebe Rexha Weight.” Bebe took to Twitter to share the screenshot along with the message, “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad because it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

The singer followed up her original tweet with another one saying, “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b**** likes to eat.” She even replied to one fan’s comment, writing, “I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now.”