Sharon Osbourne Gushes Over Ozzy Osbourne After 41 Years of Marriage: ‘No Relationship Is Easy’

After over 40 years of marriage Sharon, 70, and Ozzy Osbourne, 74, are going strong! The mother-of-four spoke to E! News on Sept. 9 amid her daughter’s weight loss commentary to dish about the secret to her long marriage. “We’re both oddballs,” Ozzy’s wife gushed. “I might look quite normal, but normal is not a word I use often. We were two wild young people that found each other.”

Later, the Charm School alum joked that she and the “Crazy Train” singer are “cut from the same mold.” Sharon couldn’t help but address the fact that even the longest romances still can face difficulties. “No relationship is easy,” she added. “And you have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times, and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you’ll work through.” The 70-year-old and Ozzy were married in 1982 and briefly split in 2016 before reconciling.

The longtime rocker’s spouse stressed that in order for couples to persevere they must “accept people for what they are.” Sharon continued and emphasized the importance of having to “accept” the positives and negatives in one’s partner. “They’ll never be what you want them to be,” she said. “You have to accept them. Their good and their bad parts. If you love them enough, you’ll accept it and realize that you can’t change it.”

Most recently, Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter, Kelly, 38, made headlines after she got candid about her recent weight loss journey. “I was like, ‘Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it’… and then went a little too far,” she told Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Shay during her Sept. 8 Scheananigans podcast episode. The 38-year-old also addressed her fear of being fat-shamed during her pregnancy. “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed,” she said via Instagram last month.

Aside from Kelly’s recent comments, her parents recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on Jul. 4. Sharon took to Instagram to share a PDA photo with her hubby to celebrate the milestone. “Happy Anniversary my darling I carry your heart with me I carry it in my heart,” she captioned the adorable post. Soon after she shared the photo, many of her 1.3 million followers took to the comments to react. “Happy anniversary absolute pair of legends you are , your the epitome of strength in marriage #goals,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Awww…. So beautiful! Love love!”