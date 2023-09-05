Kelly Osbourne Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors After 85 lb Weight Loss

Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kelly Osbourne just hit back at rumors that her noticeable weight loss is due to plastic surgery. “I’ve never had any procedure like plastic surgery,” she told the Daily Mail during an interview published on Sept. 5. “There are things that I definitely want to do when I get older, but I’m too scared aren’t I?” Her mom Sharon Osbourne, 70, agreed during the joint interview. “Oh, she’s a coward!” Sharon joked. “A wuss!”

Kelly did, however, admit to having Botox. “I’ve done Botox, that’s it,” she explained. “It’s weird, because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face!”

She also addressed her previous weight loss surgery. “And everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Kelly said. “But there’s this whole thing about it, ‘well you didn’t do it the right way.’ There is no right way. The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.”

Kelly recently confessed that she went to extreme lengths to hide her pregnancy with son Sidney, whom she welcomed in November of 2022 with boyfriend Sid Wilson. After sharing a pic of her post-baby body in August, a follower asked point blank if she’d had work done on her face and neck. “You look quite different,” the troll wrote. “Also never saw a pregnant picture of you, did you hire a surrogate to carry your child? Thank you for your transparency.”

Kelly responded that “it’s just from weight loss,” and noted that, “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed.”