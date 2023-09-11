Jimmy Buffett’s Wife Breaks Her Silence After His Death: ‘He Smiled All The Time, Even When He Was Deeply Ill’

Image Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jimmy Buffett‘s wife, Jane Slagsvol, broke her silence after his death with a heartfelt message in honor of the beloved singer. Jane waited over a week after Jimmy passed away on Sept. 1 at age 76 to share her tribute to her husband that was posted on his website and his official Instagram page on Sept. 10. Jane explained in her message how much love Jimmy had in his life and she thanked everyone for supporting them before and during this “challenging” time.

“One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives,” Jane wrote. “Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us.”

Jane started her show of gratitude by mentioning Jimmy’s fans, who she said became “a big, boisterous family” throughout the “Margaritaville” singer’s career. “Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community,” she said. “The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family.”

Jane went on to thank the doctors, nurses, hospice workers, and caregivers who cared for Jimmy while he was sick. She also gave thanks to the “honorable” and “generous” people who worked for her and Jimmy, as well as by their “amazing friends”. Jane added, “To my family. I cannot begin to express what you mean to me and Jimmy. I cherish you, I love you, and I am unfathomably grateful to you every day. You are my heart.”

Later in her message, Jane remembered her husband and the “love” he showed everyone. “Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill,” Jane said. “And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh.” She ended her message writing, “Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me.”

Jimmy died on Sept. 1 after a longtime battle with Merkel cell skin cancer at the age of 76. The news shocked many people when it was announced on Jimmy’s website, leading to a huge outpouring of heartfelt social media tributes to Jimmy from fellow celebs like Miles Teller, Brian Wilson, and Andy Cohen. One of Jimmy and Jane’s children, daughter Delaney Buffett, shared her own tribute to the legendary musician on Sept. 6.

“Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be,” Delaney wrote in her message. “My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen.”