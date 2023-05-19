Jimmy Buffett’s Health: Why The Singer’s Been Hospitalized & His Condition Now

Jimmy Buffett is a singer-songwriter best known for songs “Margaritaville” and “Come Monday.”

In 2023, Jimmy, 76, had to reschedule a concert to address some health issues.

Jimmy said that “growing old is not for sissies” and didn’t hint what his health issue was.

“Hello, my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond,” wrote Jimmy Buffett at the start of the Facebook message he posted on May 18. Sadly, Jimmy, 76, had to announce that he and the Coral Reefer Band’s May 20 concert at the Credit One Stadium was being rescheduled due to a health issue. “These few words from Mark Twain about life changes seem perfect to pass on at this time,” wrote Jimmy. “‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting. However, overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’ I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all.”

“Two days ago,” continued Jimmy, “I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California’ winter tour’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I will also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he added. “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!'”

As Jimmy recovers, here’s what we know about his health.

How Long Has Jimmy Buffett Been Sick?

It’s unclear what Jimmy is dealing with. However, in September 2022, he had to postpone the remainder of his Flipside – Redux Tour due to a health issue. “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal,” read the message he shared on Instagram. “Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.” Three dates – two in Las Vegas and one in San Diego – were rescheduled, while dates in Salt Lake City, UT, and Nampa, ID, were canceled.

For Jimmy, it was just a setback in an exciting life. He’s a road warrior, having toured relentlessly throughout the past fifty years. As he would tell Rolling Stone, he’s also had a few close calls in his life. In 1994, he crashed a Grumman G-44 Widgeon twin-engine aircraft while attempting to take off in the waters of Nantucket, Massachusetts. He was able to escape with just minor injuries, per the Buffett World website.

How Is Jimmy Buffett Doing Today?

Jimmy has maintained a positive attitude about his mortality despite the recurring health issues. “When you’ve had a couple of close calls — an airplane crash, a stage dive — you think you’re probably living on borrowed time,” he told Rolling Stone in 2020. “So I kind of do choose to live like it’s my last day. You never know. At [his age], you’re losing a lot of friends, and it’s a constant progression towards … y’know, what’s there. Everybody goes at some point.”

He also spoke about cutting back on partying since it affected his performance. “They call it ‘take the money and run’ shows, where you may not feel your best, and the audience won’t know it, because they’re so happy to be there. But I feel terrible when those things happen. I never wanted to do another [show like that]. And it scared me to death,” he said. “You think you’re bulletproof. You’re in rock & roll. Drugs or sex — everything was around. But I didn’t want to make my family ashamed of me. And that was a very strong deterrent; it helped me make that change in my life at that time.”

When asked how Jimmy wanted to be remembered, he said this:” ‘He had a good time and made a lot of people happy’ would be good.”