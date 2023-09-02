Jimmy Buffett Dead: Legendary ‘Margaritaville’ Singer Was 76

Jimmy Buffett sadly died at the age of 76 on Friday, according to his official website. The legendary “Margaritaville” singer “passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement on the homepage of the site reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

There was no cause of death released, but Jimmy’s passing comes after he was hospitalized for a short time in May, causing him to reschedule a show. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he told his followers in a social media post, which can be seen below, at the time.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023

He never revealed what the cause of his hospitalization was, but gave his fans an update a day later and thanked them for their well wishes. He said he was home from the hospital and would be going on a “fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape.”

Once news of Jimmy’s death went public, several tributes started rolling in. “Jimmy Buffet i hope you find cheeseburgers and margaritas in Paradise RIP legend 1946-2023,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another called the death “heartbreaking.” Many others shared their favorite memories of his life.

Throughout his long music career, Jimmy’s 1977 song, “Margaritaville,” his one top-10 pop hit, became his trademark tune. The lyrics describe a person drinking the tequila-based cocktail while going through a breakup and reminiscing on a beach. One of his other popular songs is “Come Monday,” which he first released in 1974.

At the time of his death, Jimmy was married to Jane Slagsvol. The lovebirds said “I do” in 1977 and would often be seen out and about at either casual outings or star-studded events. He was also the father of three children, who he shared with Jane. They include daughters Savannah, 44, and Sarah, 31, and adopted son Cameron, 29.