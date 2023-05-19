Jimmy Buffett’s Wife: Learn More About Jane Slagsvol & His Past Marriage

Jimmy Buffett is the singer-songwriter best known for the hit “Margaritaville.”

He’s been married twice – to Margie Washichek and to Jane Slagsvol.

Jimmy and Jane separated in the 1980s but reconciled in 1991.

For 45 years, one woman has reigned as “Queen of the Parrotheads”: Jane Slagsvol, the beloved wife of Jimmy Buffett. Jane and Jimmy, 76, tied the knot in 1977 and have gone on to enjoy a happy life together. In 2021, Jimmy celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary with a throwback photo to when they were enjoying some sun, sand, and surf. “With you, I’d walk anywhere,” he captioned the pic.

However, Jane isn’t the first person Jimmy “walked” with. He was married once before he said “I do” to Jane. The “Come Monday” singer walked down the aisle with Margie Washicheck, but the marriage lasted three years before they went their separate ways. Soon, Jimmy met Jane, and the two started a journey together that lasted more than four decades. Since becoming man and wife, they welcomed two daughters – Savannah Jane Buffett, a radio personality on SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville, and filmmaker Sarah Delaney. The couple also adopted a son, Cameron Marley.

While Jimmy’s music is the soundtrack to tropical drinks, sunsets, and gentle waves, there was trouble in paradise when it came to his marriage. Learn more about Jimmy’s wife and past loves.

Jane Slagsvol

Despite being a famous musician and a billionaire, not much is known about Jimmy Buffett’s personal life. He gave a bit of a rundown, including how he met and separated from his second wife, Jane, in his 1998 autobiography, A Pirate Looks At Fifty.

“I flunked out of college. I learned to play the guitar, lived on the beach, lived in the French Quarter, finally got laid, and didn’t go to Vietnam,” he wrote, per The New York Times. “I got back into school, started a band, got a job on Bourbon Street, graduated from college, flunked my draft physical, broke up my band, and went out on the road solo. I signed a record deal, got married, moved to Nashville, had my guitars stolen, bought a Mercedes, worked at Billboard magazine, put out my first album, went broke, met Jerry Jeff Walker, wrecked the Mercedes, got divorced, and moved to Key West.”

“I started another band,” he continues, “worked the road, had my second and last hit, bought a house in Aspen, started spending summers in New England, got married, broke my leg three times in one year, had a baby girl, made more records, bought a bigger boat, and sailed away to St. Barts. I got separated from the right girl, sold the boat, sold the house in Aspen, moved back to Key West, worked the road, and made more records. I rented an apartment in Paris, went to Brazil for Carnival, learned to fly, went into therapy, quit doing dope, bought my first seaplane, flew all over the Caribbean, almost got a second divorce, moved to Malibu for more therapy, and got back with the right girl.”

Jimmy fell in love with Jane Slagsvol when she was a student at the University of South Carolina, per Daily Mail. Jane was a strong influence on Jimmy, helping him adopt a more professional approach to his music. She also influenced his music. While on tour, he was spending time in his hotel room when he missed his wife so much that he wrote her a song. That tune would be “Come Monday,” a Top 40 hit for Jimmy. Jane even appeared in the music video.

(The timing of Jimmy and Jane’s romance is unclear. While many publications list their first meeting in 1976, Jimmy’s “Come Monday” was a hit in 1974.)

However, Jimmy’s love of partying almost got the best of him. He and his wife separated in the 1980s. “I had been with Jimmy since I was a child, through the craziest times,” she said in 1998, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “And I didn’t have a clue who I was. So I left. I got sober.” The couple reconciled in 1991 and have been together ever since.”

Margie Washichek

Little is known about Jimmy Buffett’s first wife, Margie Washichek. The two were reportedly married from 1969 to 1971 (or ’72, the date is not clear). The union produced no children, and Jimmy has been mum about the experience.