Jimmy Buffett’s Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Reportedly Battled Disease For Years

Jimmy Buffett died at age 76 after a lengthy battle with Merkel cell skin cancer battle, which he had been diagnosed with four years ago, per the singer’s obituary. Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare type of skin cancer that usually appears as a flesh-colored or bluish-red nodule, often on your face, head or neck, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The legendary artist continued to perform during treatment and played his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July, according to his obituary.

Jimmy’s death shocked many people when it was announced on his website on Friday night, and since then, there’s been a huge outpouring of heartfelt tributes from fellow celebrities and fans. Miles Teller, Brian Wilson, Andy Cohen, and more took to social media to share special tribute posts. Political figures like Bill Clinton also expressed sadness over Jimmy’s passing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans,” the former U.S. president wrote in a tweet.

Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 2, 2023

Many fans wondered about Jimmy’s health after he was forced to reschedule a show in May, due to being hospitalized. Although he didn’t reveal what he was being treated for at the time, he expressed his gratitude for his supporters and talked about “growing old,” in a social media message.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he wrote. “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I will also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”