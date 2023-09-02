Miles Teller, Brian Wilson, Andy Cohen & More Post Heartwarming Tributes To Jimmy Buffett After His Passing

Miles Teller, Brian Wilson, and more took the time to share heartfelt tributes to Jimmy Buffett after his heartbreaking passing at the age of 76 on Sept. 1. The legendary singer’s website announced that he died “peacefully” with his “family, friends, music and dogs,” by his side on Saturday, and once the news went public, it didn’t take long for fellow celebrities and fans to honor him by posting kind words and memories. Check out some of the most memorable tributes below.

Miles Teller

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” – the legend Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/l0aMeuiOCJ — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 2, 2023

Miles took to Twitter to share a smiling photo of him and Jimmy as they wore Hawaiian style shirts. “’I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.’ – the legend Jimmy Buffett,” he captioned the post.

Brian Wilson

Brian, the iconic singer from the Beach Boys, also took to Twitter to share a photo of one of Jimmy’s album covers. “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett,” he wrote in the caption.

Andy Cohen

TV presenter Andy Cohen took to Twitter to share a black and white smiling photo of Jimmy along with a sweet caption. “The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was,” it read.

Sir Elton John

Fellow singer Elton John took to his Instagram stories to remember Jimmy. He reposted his death announcement along with his own caption that called him a a “unique and treasured entertainer.”

Toby Keith

The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T pic.twitter.com/HpyDWYWPfE — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 2, 2023

Singer Toby Keith shared two photos of him and Jimmy posing together. “The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T,” he wrote in the caption.

Bill Clinton

Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 2, 2023

Bill Clinton shared a heartfelt sentiment about Jimmy and his music. “Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans,” he wrote in a tweet.

Doug Jones

Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones shared a touching photo and revealed how he and his wife were mourning the singer. “@louisenewjones and I are so sad about the passing of the great Jimmy Buffett. Following the election in 2017 he serenaded us in Key West with ‘Stars Fell on Alabama.’ He lived life to the fullest and the world will miss him. #RIPJimmy,” he wrote.

LL Cool J

Rest in power @jimmybuffett I’m glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human. 🙏🏾❤️🕊️ — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 2, 2023

Rapper LL Cool J didn’t hesitate to share his own kind words. “Rest in power @jimmybuffett I’m glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human,” he wrote before adding a praying hands and red heart emoji.

Blake Shelton

Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett's passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 2, 2023

Country singer Blake Shelton said he was “heartbroken” to learn of Jimmy’s passing. “Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett’s passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer,” he wrote in a tweet.