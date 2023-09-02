Miles Teller, Brian Wilson, Andy Cohen & More Post Heartwarming Tributes To Jimmy Buffett After His Passing

Many celebrities took to social media to share their favorite memories of the 'Margaritaville' singer, shortly after his death at the age of 76 was announced.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
September 2, 2023 12:12PM EDT
Jimmy Buffett, Wife
View gallery
Jimmy Buffett Jimmy Buffet Rally for Gubernatorial Democratic Candidate Andrew Gillum, West Palm Beach, USA - 03 Nov 2018
American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious And Accomplished Painter Having Created Works A Under The Name Anthony Benedetto A That Are On Permanent Public Display In Several Institutions. He Is The Founder Of Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts In New York City. Raised In New York City Bennett Began Singing At An Early Age. He Fought In The Final Stages Of World War Ii As An Infantryman With The U.s. Army In The European Theatre. Afterwards He Developed His Singing Technique Signed With Columbia Records And Had His First Number One Popular Song With 'because Of You' In 1951. Several Top Hits Such As 'rags To Riches' Followed In The Early 1950s. Bennett Then Further Refined His Approach To Encompass Jazz Singing. He Reached An Artistic Peak In The Late 1950s With Albums Such As The Beat Of My Heart And Basie Swings Bennett Sings. In 1962 Bennett Recorded His Signature Song 'i Left My Heart In San Francisco'. His Career And His Personal Life Then Suffered An Extended Downturn During The Height Of The Rock Music Era. Bennett Staged A Remarkable Comeback In The Late 1980s And 1990s Putting Out Gold Record Albums Again And Expanding His Audience To The Mtv Generation While Keeping His Musical Style Intact. He Remains A Popular And Critically Praised Recording Artist And Concert Performer In The 2010s. Bennett Has Won 17 Grammy Awards (including A Lifetime Achievement Award Presented In 2001) And Two Emmy Awards And Has Been Named An Nea Jazz Master And A Kennedy Center Honoree. He Has Sold Over 50 Million Records Worldwide. American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious A...
Bob Barker Milt and Bill Larsen Jnr receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 15 Sep 2006
Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Miles Teller, Brian Wilson, and more took the time to share heartfelt tributes to Jimmy Buffett after his heartbreaking passing at the age of 76 on Sept. 1. The legendary singer’s website announced that he died “peacefully” with his “family, friends, music and dogs,” by his side on Saturday, and once the news went public, it didn’t take long for fellow celebrities and fans to honor him by posting kind words and memories. Check out some of the most memorable tributes below.

Miles Teller

Miles took to Twitter to share a smiling photo of him and Jimmy as they wore Hawaiian style shirts. “’I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.’ – the legend Jimmy Buffett,” he captioned the post.

 

Brian Wilson

Brian, the iconic singer from the Beach Boys, also took to Twitter to share a photo of one of Jimmy’s album covers. “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett,” he wrote in the caption.

Andy Cohen

TV presenter Andy Cohen took to Twitter to share a black and white smiling photo of Jimmy along with a sweet caption. “The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was,” it read. 

Sir Elton John

Fellow singer Elton John took to his Instagram stories to remember Jimmy. He reposted his death announcement along with his own caption that called him a  a “unique and treasured entertainer.”

Toby Keith

Singer Toby Keith shared two photos of him and Jimmy posing together. “The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T,” he wrote in the caption.

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton shared a heartfelt sentiment about Jimmy and his music. “Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans,” he wrote in a tweet.

Doug Jones

Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones shared a touching photo and revealed how he and his wife were mourning the singer. “@louisenewjones and I are so sad about the passing of the great Jimmy Buffett. Following the election in 2017 he serenaded us in Key West with ‘Stars Fell on Alabama.’ He lived life to the fullest and the world will miss him. #RIPJimmy,” he wrote. 

LL Cool J

Rapper LL Cool J didn’t hesitate to share his own kind words. “Rest in power @jimmybuffett I’m glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human,” he wrote before adding a praying hands and red heart emoji. 

Blake Shelton

Country singer Blake Shelton said he was “heartbroken” to learn of Jimmy’s passing. “Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett’s passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer,” he wrote in a tweet.

Topics

ad