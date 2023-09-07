Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish, 56, Slays Powder Blue Bikini & Trucker Hat On Beach With Husband Dominic Purcell: Photos

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nothing says honeymoon like a walk on the beach! Tish Cyrus, 56, and her new husband, Dominic Purcell, 53, were couple goals as they took a stroll on the beach in Hawaii amid their honeymoon on Sept. 6 (see PHOTOS HERE). While out and about in the sun, Miley Cyrus‘ mom rocked a light blue bikini top complete with a matching blue trucker hat and a chic white skirt.

The blonde beauty tied her beach ensemble together by adding several gold necklaces and a simple gold bracelet. Later, she was joined by the Prison Break alum after he spent some time surfing in the ocean. For those separate snapshots, the newlyweds packed on the PDA as Tish leaned in to kiss Dominic on the cheek while he carried his surfboard back to the shore.

Tish was all smiles as the duo headed back towards land after their day at the beach. She looked stunning in a white crop top and black multi-patterned skirt in the second outing alongside the 53-year-old. He sported a white t-shirt and red swim trunks while out with his leading lady on the big island. Meanwhile, the “Flowers” songstress was spotted alongside her beau, Maxx Morando, snorkeling while spending time with her family.

The honeymoon outing comes nearly three weeks after Tish and Dominic tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Malibu. For the big day the mother-of-five looked elegant in a strapless lace corset gown, which also featured a long lace train. She styled her bridal gown with a traditional white veil and a bouquet of pink flowers. A few days later, on Aug. 24, Tish took to Instagram to gush about the special day by sharing a photo with her man. “8.19.23 married my best friend and it was magical @dominicpurcell,” she captioned the post, along with a pink heart emoji.

Prior to Dominic, Tish was married to Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, from 1993 until their divorce in 2022. Her relationship with Dominic blossomed in 2022 shortly after her split with Billy Ray, as she got engaged to the actor over Thanksgiving. Despite the happy news last year, Tish did not announce the engagement until Apr. 2023. “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell,” she captioned a photo of her engagement ring earlier this spring.