Jennifer Lopez Shares Sexy Selfie From Bed While Wearing Lacy Lingerie

Jennifer Lopez proved that she looks good even when she wakes up in the morning! The 54-year-old posted a selfie from bed to her Instagram, when she wore a green silk lingerie slip while wearing hardly any makeup aside from some eyeliner.

In the photo, JLo was snuggled under her bedsheets while wearing a green silk spaghetti strap top with a low-cut V-neckline and white lace details. JLo’s face looked stunning as she smudged some light brown eyeshadow on her lids and added some black eyeliner. The rest of her face was completely bare, showing off her flawless complexion. As for bedhead, JLo must not know it exists because her hair was perfectly wavy in a blowout with the top of her head full of volume.

If there’s one thing for sure about JLo, it is that she’s always posting sexy photos to social media, and just recently, she rocked a blue lace lingerie set on Instagram that put her toned abs on display. In the photos, JLo wore a blue paisley printed Intimissimi Sweet Escape Viscose Satin Kimono with a plunging Intimissimi Sweet Escape Sofia Balconette Bra underneath. She styled the push-up bra with a pair of matching, see-through low-rise Intimissimi Sweet Escape Brazilian panties and a pair of Femme Azucar Slippers.

As an ambassador for Intimissimi, JLo has been rocking a slew of sexy lingerie looks and another one of our favorites was her plunging pink bra with white lace details. The low-cut underwire bra revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching pink and lace-lined panties with a silky pink robe on top.