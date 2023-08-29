Jennifer Lopez Says This Mascara Is ‘The Most Important’ Step In Her Makeup Routine & You Can Try It Under $30

Image Credit: Lumeimages/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jennifer Lopez, one of the ultimate queens of beauty, believes mascara is the “most important part” of your makeup routine. This product has the ability to pull your whole look together and make your eyes pop in just the right places. The IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara— the exact mascara Jennifer uses — lifts, volumizes and lengthens your lashes to perfection. You can get your eyelashes just like JLo’s!

In a video for Vogue, Jennifer went step-by-step with her makeup routine to show her fans how she creates her “glowy makeup look”. After applying the IT Cosmetics mascara as the last step in the process, you can see her lashes instantly transform. Not only does the product apply flawlessly, but it is also filled with beneficial ingredients. The mascara is formulated with hydrolyzed collagen, which is an amino acid protein that helps with hair elasticity and creates a youthful and smooth appearance. There are also peptides and biotin in the formulation of the mascara to promote healthier-looking lashes.

You will no longer have to worry about your eyelashes clumping together! One of the IT Cosmetics mascara’s main priorities is ensuring you won’t have to deal with the constant struggle of clumping that many other mascaras tend to do. The brush on the mascara is so well designed, that your lashes will actually separate. All you have to do is start at the base of your lashes, wiggle, and sweep the brush up to the tip. It’s that easy!