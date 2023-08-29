Kim Zolciak Stuns In Crop Top & Rocks Wedding Ring Amid Renewed Kroy Biermann Divorce: Photos

Despite a second divorce filing by her ex-husband, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, 45, was spotted rocking her gigantic diamond wedding ring. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the reality TV icon slayed a white, plunging long-sleeved crop top as she made her way through LAX airport on Monday, Aug. 29. She paired the top with gray sweatpants, chic reflective sunglasses, and a delicate necklace as she toted her luggage through the international hub, also carrying a beverage. On her left hand, the massive rock glittered.

The unexpected appearance of Kim’s wedding ring comes just after Kroy Biermann, 37, filed for divorce from the star for a second time on Aug. 24, saying the marriage of 11 years is “irretrievably broken” and seeking sole custody, both legal and physical, of their children — along with alimony and child support for the four children between them. He’s also claiming residency of their shared Georgia mansion.

Kroy and Kim both filed papers against each other in early May, only to reconcile two months later in July after being spotted attending church as a family. But an insider reportedly shared that they faced an “uphill battle” in their attempts to mend their family after so much drama — and divulged that friends didn’t have confidence they’d survive the schism. “They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle,” a source told Us Weekly for a July 24 report. “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived.”

“There’s simply too much bad blood and hatred toward each other,” the source continued. “There’s a lot of s***-talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably. They are also not seeking counseling.”