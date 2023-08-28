Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek Bring Kids Pax, 19, & Valentina, 15, With Them For Night Out: Photos

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek‘s friendship is the real deal. The actresses went to dinner and were joined by Angelina’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, and Salma’s daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 26. The foursome was photographed outside the celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy after their meal. Salma gave Pax a kiss on the cheek, the paparazzi photos showed, as she and Valentina said goodbye to Angelina and her son at the end of the night.

Angelina and Salma both looked gorgeous on the dinner date. Angelina had on a beige trench coat over a black dress with oversized aviator sunglasses and black heels. The Maleficent star let her brunette hair down for the night out. Salma, meanwhile, wore a black leather jacket with a black buttoned shirt and matching pants. The House of Gucci star put her dark hair in a neat back bun.

Salma has one biological child with her husband François-Henri Pinault. She’s also a stepmom to Francois-Henri’s three other kids from his past relationships. Salma has a close relationship with her daughter Valentina and she brings the teenager to many Hollywood events like the 2023 Oscars.

Angelina has six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59. Her kids, in age order, are Maddox, 22, Pax,  Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 15. Salma and Angelina have formed a close bond being working moms in Hollywood and fans love seeing glimpses into their friendship.

Angelina and Salma finally got to work together in the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals. They spent more time together in Italy in the summer of 2022 when Angelina directed Salma in the upcoming drama film Without Blood. Salma said in an interview with PEOPLE in August 2022 that Angelina was “probably the best director I’ve ever worked with.” Salma also said about Angelina, “I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best, or one of the best. It was a tough film to do. And then somehow, it was a joy to suffer so much [because]…she was shockingly good.”

